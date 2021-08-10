Society Foreign tourists can get a free vaccine at the Belgrade Fair Pursuant to the Conclusion of the Government of Serbia, free vaccination of foreign tourists staying in our country is enabled. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | 20:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ ANDREJ CUKIC

This was published on the website of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications; the vaccination will be free and will be done every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Hall 11 of the Belgrade Fair, from 8.00 am to 3.30 pm.

Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, and Sinopharm vaccines are currently available to those interested, but as noted by the relevant ministry, selection of vaccines at the time of application completely depends on the available quantities of certain vaccines.



It was stated that foreign citizens cannot apply for vaccination on their own, but only through the catering facilities in which they are accommodated or travel agencies through which they have arranged travel and accommodation in Serbia.



The list of 18,219 caterers registered with eTouristi is available on the website of the Ministry, as well as a list of travel agencies organizing voyages.



Foreign citizens who want to get vaccinated should contact the caterer they are staying with or the travel agent/agency through which they arranged the trip to Serbia so that they can get registered for vaccination and get a piece of information regarding the confirmation of the vaccination date, the date of the first and second vaccination, the venue of vaccination, as well as the type of vaccine they want to be vaccinated with.



The Ministry informed that foreigners who come to the place of vaccination without a vaccination confirmation date obtained from the agency or caterer in charge of registering them, will not be able to get vaccinated.