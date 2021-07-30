Society Again a sudden jump in numbers According to the latest data, 353 people with COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Friday, July 30, 2021 | 16:14 Tweet Share EPA/ ANDREJ CUKIC

Two people died.



There are 11 patients on respirators.



There are currently 388 people in hospitals.



In the last 24 hours, 10.088 people were tested.



Corona figures are increasingly worrying. In addition to Belgrade, three other cities are in double digits.



In the last 24 hours, 93 new cases have been registered in the capital.



Novi Sad follows with 22, Jagodina with 13, Nis with 11 and Cacak with 10 newly infected.



Then, Paracin and Zrenjanin follow with 9, Priboj and Smederevo with 8, and Krusevac, Uzice, Valjevo, Trstenik and Sjenica with 7 new patients.