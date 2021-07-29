Society Almost 300 newly infected According to the latest data, 292 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 15:05 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ BalkansCat

Two people died.



There are 13 patients on respirators.



364 people with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals.



In the last 24 hours, 99 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Belgrade.



Two more cities have a double-digit number of positively tested, and those are Novi Sad with 18 and Smederevo with 10 new patients.



Seven new infections were discovered in Krusevac, Priboj and Zrenjanin, and six cases were registered in Paracin, Loznica, Valjevo, Zajecar and Jagodina.



Other settlements have less than six positive cases.



As a reminder, 332 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia yesterday.