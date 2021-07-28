Society A drastic leap in numbers According to the latest data, 332 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 28, 2021 | 15:34 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ zstock

There were no deaths today.



In the last 24 hours, 9.709 people were tested.



There are now 357 patients with 19 of them in hospital, 11 of whom are on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 7.108 people have died from the consequences of the coronavirus, and the mortality rate is 0.99 percent. It should be reminded that the Crisis Staff is sitting at 4 p.m. and a discussion on new measures is expected. Epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorović said earlier today that lockdown would not be possible and pointed out that it is possible to tighten measures against those who return to the country.



"We must apply some measures of greater caution towards those who return from the sea, towards those who come from countries where the situation has significantly worsened," says Tiodorović, adding that this also applies to people who go to the region or the Middle East.



The assistant director of the COVID hospital in Batajnica, Dr Jelena Veličković, stated that 58 patients are currently being treated in that institution.



Eleven of them are in intensive care, he says, adding that the increase in the number of patients admitted to the hospital, especially those with a more serious condition, is worrying.