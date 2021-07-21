Society Growing number of newly infected Until the last review, it was confirmed in Serbia that there are 228 new cases of COVID-19, while four people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

9.331 people were tested.



There are 10 patients on the respirator.

"Army supports mandatory vaccination"

Minister of Defense, Neboša Stefanović, stated today that they support the obligatory vaccination against coronavirus in the system of the Army, stating that there is discipline in those ranks on that issue as well.



"We have a better situation with the coronavirus, because we have a vaccine, but not enough vaccinated people. Everyone must understand that we need to be vaccinated if we want to help ourselves, but also to make things better for the health workers," Stefanovic said on TV Prva.