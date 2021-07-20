Society Coronavirus update: still three digit numbers Until the last review, 189 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 20, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Over the last 24 hours, four patients died from COVID-19-related complications.



There are seven patients on respirators, and 311 people were hospitalized.



To date, COVID-19 has claimed 7.088 lives in Serbia, while the mortality rate is 0.99 percent.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in March 2020, 4.572.957 people have officially been tested, while 719.006 have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus.