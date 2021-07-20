Society Serbia prepares new package of measures due to delta strain; It will be a severe blow State Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Mirsad Djerlek says that the state will come out with a package of new measures to stimulate vaccination these days Source: Kurir Tuesday, July 20, 2021 | 08:45 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"It is obvious that the fourth wave of coronavirus will be very strong if we do not increase the percentage of vaccination, and that is why the state is preparing measures to stimulate vaccination. The state will present all the details in the coming days", he told Kurir daily.



"In the previous 200-250 years, immunization has saved countries and the planet, and that is the only way to fight epidemics. There is a serious danger that by delaying vaccination, a mutant resistant to vaccines will appear. And that is why we are trying to immunize more people as soon as possible”, Djerlek emphasizes.



He points out that initially it was thought that 60 percent of those vaccinated were enough for collective immunity, and now that is already 80 percent.



"With this hesitation with vaccination, we have increased the threshold for collective immunity by 20 percent. Mandatory vaccination is my personal choice, and of course, the main word on what is best to implement will be given by the medical experts and the state leadership, which will try to suffer as little damage as possible when it comes to the health of the population, but also the economy, without which it is impossible to put everything we did into practice," Dr Djerlek concluded.