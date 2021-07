Society New doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine have arrived Ministry of Health announced today that another 79.560 vaccines against the coronavirus of the company Pfizer / BioNTech have arrived at the Torlak Institute. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 19, 2021 | 15:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/samwordley@gmail.com

It is stated that this is a regular delivery of Pfizer vaccines.



In addition to Pfizer vaccines, Sinopharm, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are also available in Serbia.