Society A cyclone from Germany has reached Serbia, threatening a similar catastrophe? VIDEO Hydrologist of the Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute, Dejan Vladiviković, commented on the situation in Germany and explained how much floods threaten us. Source: B92, prva Monday, July 19, 2021 | 11:55

Until this moment, an emergency situation has been declared only in Petrovac na Mlavi.



For now, we can say that we have done well, because the storm coming to us from Germany and that part of Europe, affected by the floods, has weakened quite a bit.



"We are under the influence of the cyclone that was present in North Rhine-Westphalia, and there was precipitation in Bavaria over the weekend, which is important to us because of the Danube basin. We were in a dry period and we have room to receive a wave of floods. The impact will not cause problems, maybe the water level will reach the regular limits of flood defense", Vladiviković said.



He pointed out that there was disparity on the territory of Serbia when it comes to the amount of precipitation in our country, and stated that 120 liters of rain per square meter fell at the Petrovac station on Saturday, and that 40 liters were registered at the nearby station.



When asked if the scenario of great floods from 2014 is possible, he stated that even then meteorologists pointed out precipitation for four days, but now he points out that a lot has been done when it comes to preparation, as well as raising people's awareness. "There will be extremes, but it is being monitored," said Vladiviković. He also stated what kind of weather awaits us in the coming period.



"We expect the precipitation to stop and stay in the warm period. We expect some minor (disasters) at the end of July, and early August, but not in this intensity as it was in the previous days," this hydrologist pointed out.

"Historical storm"

Deutsche Welle journalist Nemanja Rujević joined the TV Prva program directly from Germany, i.e. from Bonn, and described the situation there now.



"Everything is normal in Bonn, but it is a disaster in the neighboring district. The water receded and mud remained. People are like in a work action, trying to get water out of the basement and the ground floor. Things were destroyed, they could only get electricity and gas on Christmas," he said, adding that many would try to leave their homes by then.



"The storm was historically strong, over 200 liters of rain per square meter fell within a few hours. Many substations were flooded," he said, emphasizing that every house will have to be visited in order to check the installations in the homes.



Rujevic explained the intensity of the rains, but also stated that those responsible did not seem to react properly, although the water level jumped sharply in some places.



"It only rained on Wednesday, but it was raining cats and dogs. In some places, the water was up to the ankle, and then in 10 minutes it would be so much that not even a car could not pass. Something similar happened here in Obrenovac. Meteorologists warned in time, but the authorities did not do a good job," said a Deutsche Welle journalist.



He points out that people should be given time to remove some things and get away, that is the reason why the opposition demands the resignation of the Minister of the Interior.



Speaking about the dam in the Steinbach valley, for which the question was whether it would burst, he pointed out that according to the latest information, it withstood the main blow and that it would not burst.



"The Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofen, will visit the dam today, so if he goes there to take pictures, the dam will probably not break," Rujevic stated.