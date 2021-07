Society Big leap in numbers - more than 200 newly infected It was confirmed that there are 206 newly infected persons with COVID-19 in Serbia, while there are no deaths today. Source: B92 Friday, July 16, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ BalkansCat

A total of 4.540.946 citizens have been tested in Serbia so far, while 8.687 have been tested in the last 24 hours.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are currently six people on respirators, while 299 patients are in hospital.