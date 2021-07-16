Society Footage of a collapsed building in Vracar - demolished foundation, people ran VIDEO Due to the collapse of a residential building in Vidovdanska Street on the Red Cross, in the Belgrade municipality of Vracar, the tenants were evacuated. Source: B92 Friday, July 16, 2021 | 15:05 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net

The building started collapsing because its foundations were undermined from the construction site located on the plot next to it.



The tenants state that the cause of the collapse is probably the works on the construction site nearby, where the foundation for the residential building has been dug for about a month.

Tenants say that they have been warning about the collapse of the building for a long time, because the tiles and walls were cracked in the previous days.



As we were told, the building was not completely demolished, but a part of the apartment on the ground floor, but for security reasons, all the tenants who found themselves in the apartments were evacuated.

Workers on the construction site are still working, despite the circumstances.

Goran Vesić and Darko Glavaš arrived

After the accident, the deputy mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, and Darko Glavas, the secretary for emergency situations, came to the spot.



Vesić announced that accommodation will be provided for the tenants of the collapsed building, for which the investor will pay, as well as all the damage that was done. He said that the most important thing is that no one was injured, that people will be temporarily accommodated, and that this is a lesson that care must be taken on all construction sites to ensure all conditions.



The investor will be held criminally liable. The inspection is on the ground, there will be a report tomorrow.



Vesić also stated that for four of the six families living in that building, accommodation will be provided in one of the Belgrade hotels. Vesić told reporters that the Inspection banned the use of that building, and that the accommodation for the tenants would be provided by the municipality of Vračar and the Center for Social Work.



The construction inspection will determine who is responsible for the collapse of the building, said Vesić and added that the cause of the collapse was that, as he says, they dug a pit.



"Obviously, the investor who started building the building next to the collapsed one did not do the protection well, that is, they did not have a good statics project," Vesić added. According to the tenants, the ground floor and the first floor collapsed.



The president of the municipality of Vracar, Milan Nedeljković, and the city secretary for social protection, Natasa Stanisavljević, are also on the spot, talking to the tenants. The tenants' belongings will be left in a warehouse in the city.



People will be in front of the building until things are taken out. After that, a tape and a ban on the use of the building will be placed. City officials will bring food to the people.