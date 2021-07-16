Society RTS building evacuated, search in progress, false alert of bomb threat RTS employees in Takovska Street were evacuated today at around 2 pm due to a report of a bomb, it was confirmed for B92.net in the Ministry of Internal Affairs Source: B92 Friday, July 16, 2021 | 14:29 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/BalkansCat

After the report, the workers in that building were evacuated.



As we were told in the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Serbia, the police are currently searching the premises.



It was a false alert of a bomb threat.



There are no bombs in the RTS buildings in Aberdareva and Takovska streets, said Miljan Ignjatović from the Unit for anti-sabotage protection of the police brigade of the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia at 2.55 pm, after the check conducted by his team.



RTS call center received an anonymous call from a mobile phone today at 12.52, claiming that it was "a time bomb in the RTS building".



The employees and the police were informed about that, and part of the employees left the building, and part continued to work.



No one can enter the premises of the Radio-Television of Serbia uninvited, and every guest is greeted by the security of RTS, which directs him to the place of the agreed meeting.