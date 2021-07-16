Society Growing number of cases of delta strain in Serbia; Lončar: There must be more of them It is quite logical for doctors to demand that unvaccinated citizens pay part of the costs of medical treatment, said the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 16, 2021 | 11:47 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg

According to him, there are enough vaccines, and citizens can choose. Loncar said that such a request would not make sense if the state did not provide enough vaccines for all citizens, and pointed out that citizens do not think about the costs of treatment because they know that the state pays for it.



"Health workers say this for a reason to raise people's awareness, you have those who do not believe in the coronavirus or the vaccine, and when they get sick, they know that the state will pay for everything. If you had been vaccinated, you would most likely not be in the hospital. In this way, they neither adhere to the measures, nor are they vaccinated, so they came to the hospital and expect the state to cover everything", Lončar said.



He also stated that eight cases of delta strain are currently isolated in Serbia, but warns that there are certainly more of them, so delaying vaccination only opens more space for the virus to mutate.



"A pandemic in the whole world cannot be solved until there are enough vaccinated people, and it will certainly not be solved until 70, 80 percent are globally immunized. Is it better for all of us to be vaccinated on time and return to normal life, without asking ourselves where we should wear the mask. Without vaccination we can't do that and everything else is an empty story," the minister explained.



Minister presented the data that the number of people at the first examinations, as well as at the hospital admissions, has increased, and that the only thing that can prevent that is vaccination.



Immunization has slowed down, the delta strain has accelerated, the fourth wave of the epidemic is here. This will be a wave of unvaccinated people, they will generate this strain of virus in this wave and maybe some new strain that will appear, said the advisor of UNICEF for immunization, Dr Dragoslav Popović.