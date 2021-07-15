Society RHMZ issued an emergency warning; in Nis, hail the size of a walnut falls VIDEO A strong storm hit Nis today, in addition to rain, a hail the size of a walnut is falling. Source: B92 Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 18:22 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ TZIDO SUN

RHMZ previously warned of heavy rain, thunder and hail.



According to the website, clouds with heavy showers, thunder, hail and strong wind will move towards Pirot.



In the coming hours, occasional rain or thunder showers are expected in the east and southeast of the country, along with the local development of clouds.



In addition, they warn of high temperatures, and report that by the end of the day, it will be very warm in the southeast and east of Serbia, with the highest temperature of 34 to 36 degrees.



From Friday to Monday, variable cloudy weather is expected, with frequent rain, showers and thunderstorms. There will be disasters in some places, with heavy rain, a large amount of precipitation, hail and stormy wind.