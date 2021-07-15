Society "Nestorovic is at the top of that pyramid, they have no idea whatsoever" Should mandatory vaccination against coronavirus be introduced in Serbia? Some European countries are moving in that direction. Source: B92 Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 10:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Vaccination against coronavirus in Serbia started well, our country was in the lead in the number of vaccinated, but everything suddenly slowed down. One by one, EU countries are starting to talk about mandatory vaccination, at least in the most sensitive sectors.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, also spoke about that on Wednesday, saying that he would introduce mandatory vaccination tomorrow if he could, but that he would violate the Constitution if he did something like that.



The most important questions now are why vaccination in Serbia has been slowed down and can mandatory vaccination be introduced in our country?



Pediatrician Dr Tomislav Stevanović said for TV Prva that the fact is that we have a lot of resistance in health care when it comes to vaccination against coronavirus, and first of all, as he says, thanks to professors like Dr Nestorović.



"They are at the top of that pyramid," Stevanovic said. Asked if it was because they knew what was in that vaccine, he said: "No, they have no idea, they are poorly informed about it. There is no need to look for a reason for that at all".



Stevanovic adds that they do not understand why the state does not react to all his statements because it affects health workers, while Milan Antonijevic, a lawyer and human rights activist, believes that Dr Nestorovic "freaked all people" with his frequent appearances in the media, presenting his views.



When it comes to the introduction of mandatory vaccination in Serbia, Antonijevic points out that the legal basis could be the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights, which was appealed by parents from the Czech Republic precisely because of the mandatory vaccination. They, he says, lost in that court.



According to him, in democratic societies, there are legal ways in which mandatory vaccination can be imposed, at least for certain, i.e. the most sensitive professions, in which people are in daily contact with a large number of other people and thus at risk of transmitting the infection.



"You now have one such clear message in France, you cannot go to work if you have not been vaccinated," Antonijevic added. Also, Dr Stevanović and Antonijević agree, lack of information is not the cause of the decline in the number of newly vaccinated because all health workers, as Dr Stevanović says, received all the information on time from the most relevant institutions in Serbia.



On the other hand, the debates organized on that topic were unvisited or were visited by anti-vaxxers. "I don't know what more the state should do," Dr Stevanovic added. Antonijevic, on the other hand, points out that the words "social solidarity" should be reinforced, because this is a pandemic and something much broader and more serious, while Dr Stevanovic says that it is also a patriotic act. "We should all be vaccinated, the Constitution does not have to be changed," he added.



Antonijevic adds that the state must have a way to force people to get vaccinated.