Society A slight decrease in the number of newly infected According to the latest data, 125 newly infected with COVID-19 have been detected in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 15:19

One person died.



There are currently four patients on respirators.



The current epidemiological situation in Serbia is still stable, experts claim, but they warn that excessive relaxation can cost us. Dr Mirsad Djerlek said that the delta strain of coronavirus is registered in our country and that it will only show its strength.



In addition, a session of the Crisis Staff was held yesterday after a several-week break, and one of the main topics was vaccination. Doctors said that the immunization process must be faster and that work will be done on that in the coming days. As they say, the vaccine is the only way to fight the epidemic, and that is why everyone should show responsibility.



It was announced today that National Medicines Agency of Serbia approved the vaccination of children aged 12 to 15.



The controversy over whether vaccination could be mandatory is one of the most current topics, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he could not violate the Constitution, which guarantees equality for everyone, but that he hoped that the vaccination process would continue after numerous appeals.