Society The warmest day; Meteorologist: We didn't expect this, but weather change is coming Meteorologist Nedeljko Todorović says that the heat wave is at its peak today and says that it is extremely warm weather. Source: RTS Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 10:14

However, he points out that we are still far from reaching the record high temperatures.



Speaking on RTS, he said that these are not tropical, but subtropical temperatures.



"It is less warm in the tropics than in the subtropics, at least in the summer part in our country. So we are under the influence of that subtropical part of the warm air from North Africa and the Mediterranean," says Todorović.



He points out that today the heat wave is at its peak. "Similar to June 24, when we had the first rush of heat. Today, those maximum daily values would be similar to those from 20 days ago in the north of Serbia", Todorović explains. He emphasizes that the process will continue on Thursday, as well as that there will be refreshments and frequent showers in the whole of Serbia by Friday.



"From Friday to July 20, the weather is much more pleasant, with maximum temperatures around 30 degrees, some days even a few degrees below, but there will be a lot of showers," Todorović adds.



He points out that these showers are very important because the drought has been going on for a month and a half.



"It's not so much the trouble of high temperatures but generally due to the dry period that affects the occurrence of fires and other accidents. The most important thing for agriculture, because the country is thirsty, it is important that a lot of rain falls, although it will be local, somewhere more, somewhere less", Todorović emphasized.



When asked if there will be weather disasters, Todorović says that in this period it is possible that there will be thunder clouds, which cover small areas, but are fierce and short-lived.



"So, in addition to the showers, there can also be hail, stormy wind, and where it happens, it will do damage," adds Todorović. He points out that the warmest day of this year awaits us, which will be "a few decimals warmer" than those warm days from June. However, he emphasizes that we are far from those absolute records, when in 2007 it was over 43 degrees in Palanka, and in Belgrade 43.6.



"This is extremely warm weather. Belgrade as a heat island due to concrete and a lot of traffic, usually has a higher temperature, and it is usually warmest in the region of southern Pomoravlje, Smederevska Palanka, Ćuprija, Kruševac, Niš, Leskovac," adds Todorović.



He points out that 38 to 40 degrees are expected in those regions, and 36 or 37 degrees in other places.



Refreshment is coming in the north tomorrow, on Friday in other parts of the country as well. When it comes to the forecast for the coming days, he points out that refreshment is expected only in the north tomorrow, and in other parts of the country on Friday.



"It will last until July 20 and 21. After that, the temperature will rise again, most likely dry weather. By the end of the month, there are no indications of high temperatures above 35 degrees," Todorović emphasizes.



When it comes to the great heat that is recorded in certain parts of Europe, Todorović says that Spain, Italy and Greece have the highest temperatures at this time, but that it is unusual for Russia to have such high temperatures.



"These twenty days that we are under the influence of that very warm wave, Eastern Europe is also affected by it," said Todorović. He said that this will change in the coming days, as well as that there will be refreshments and showers in Russia, and not in Spain yet, because the climate is like that, it is close to Africa.



"There were no indications that the hot summer would come so abruptly, we expected the second part of the summer to be warmer than the first part, but that is nature and it is impossible to predict weather conditions in detail," Todorović concluded.