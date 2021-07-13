Society Crisis headquarters agrees: It can get out of control, the vaccine saves lives VIDEO Crisis Staff discussed the number of vaccinated, the danger of the fourth wave of the epidemic, as well as the introduction of the third dose of the vaccine. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 17:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

"In recent months, we have data that over 90 percent of patients have not been vaccinated. This is a significant indicator of how important vaccination is. Most of our meeting was focused on how to strengthen the response to vaccination," said Dr. Darija Kisić Tepavčević.



"On this occasion, I would like to point out the city of Belgrade and the municipality of Stari grad, where over 70% are vaccinated. We see that our capital is in the lead in vaccination, which is good because it has the highest population density," said Kisic Tepavcevic.



She presented data that 17.42 percent of Serbian citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 have been vaccinated, less than every fifth. Less than 10 percent of those under the age of 16 have been vaccinated.



"The epidemiological situation is still stable, but it can easily get out of control. The only way to protect ourselves is to get vaccinated," said Kisić Tepavčević.

Healthcare employees must have a PCR test if they have not been vaccinated

"All workers who understand their job responsibly, and who have no contraindications, have done so," she said.



She mentioned that they must be safe for their environment and patients, so they must have a PCR test not older than 48 hours. It will be brought individually from hospital to hospital.

"The third dose is not a priority now, it will not increase collective immunity"

"If the third dose is proven to be effective, it will not increase our collective immunity. It is not a priority to think about it at this moment. Research is still being done on whether a third dose will be needed," she said.



"The task of all of us is to appeal to people who have not received a single dose of the vaccine, because in that way you are doing good and protecting all of us," she added. When asked by journalists whether there was talk of non-compliance with the measures and non-wearing of masks, she said that it was discussed and that the controls would be strengthened.



"We will have to strengthen controls because masks are not worn. Although these repressive measures are not popular, we will have stricter controls in the next period," Kisić Tepavčević said.

The decision on the session of the Crisis Staff was made after the appearance of the coronavirus delta strain in Serbia and the expectation that we will face another wave of the epidemic in September.



In addition, the relaxation of citizens is noticeable when it comes to respecting measures, and the response of young people to vaccination is not at a satisfactory level. It should be reminded that the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, stated today before the session that there is no need to make a decision on giving the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine before August 1.



The new decision is that all health workers and medical staff, who have not been vaccinated, will have to do a PCR test for coronavirus before returning to work at their own expense.