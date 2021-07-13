Society A big leap in the number of newly infected According to the latest data, 145 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 15:40 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

Three people died.



There are four patients on the respirator, and 9.383 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



A total of 292 people were hospitalized, it was published on the official website of the Ministry of Health of Serbia. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 717.812 cases of coronavirus have been registered, among 4.514.773 tested samples.



A total of 7.076 people have died as a result of this infection in Serbia so far.



The mortality rate is 0.99.



The Crisis Staff is in session from 3 p.m. after a several-week break, and you can follow the broadcast of the statements on B92.net.



As announced, the topics of the meeting are the fourth wave of coronavirus caused by the delta strain, which is expected to peak in September at the latest, as well as the introduction of the third dose of the vaccine, the recommendation of which will be known in the next two weeks.



As a reminder, the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will most likely be introduced in Serbia.



The National Immunization Authority has reached an agreement in principle to give another dose of vaccine to vaccinated citizens, those who are at risk of immunity due to other diseases, primarily people with autoimmune diseases, those on some therapy that suppresses the immune response, as well as patients with transplanted organs. Immunologist and virologist Dr Milanko Sekler said in an interview for TV Prva that a combination of different vaccines would provide more complex immune protection against coronavirus.



"When we talk about a combination of different vaccines, if they are given in a certain order, a better immune response of the body is created," Dr Sekler points out, adding that the ideal situation would be a combination of vaccines against different coronavirus strains.

New rules in hospitals

New rule has been introduced in hospitals. Namely, all health workers and medical staff who have not been vaccinated will have to do a PCR test for coronavirus before returning to work at their own expense.



According to the media, this measure is already being applied by some hospitals, and according to the announcements, it will be introduced in all clinical centers.



Unvaccinated staff are practically required to return to work by PCR test, whether they are returning from vacation, days off or sick leave.