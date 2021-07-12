Society Crisis Staff session scheduled. Doctors are worried. "We follow the figures closely" Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, stated today that a session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against COVID-19 will probably be held on Tuesday. Source: B92 Monday, July 12, 2021 | 10:45 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net/J.J.

She said that the doctors were very worried and repeated the appeal to the young people to get vaccinated.



"President Vucic and I follow the figures on two-hour basis, we see how it is in the municipalities and cities. The safest situation is in those local governments with the largest number of vaccinated," Brnabic told TV Pink.



On Friday, she had a meeting with our national vaccination body, and as she announced, they will give a recommendation to the Crisis Staff about the third dose by July 23, which will announce its opinion on August 1.



Deputy Director of UCC Nis, Professor Dr Radmilo Janković, says that the doctors completely agree that we are approaching a new wave.



It is devastating that Serbia, as the leader both in the region and in Europe, ended up at the bottom in terms of the number of immunized, and it will turn out that we'll have to pay a high price in September and I believe in mid-August because of that, Janković said.