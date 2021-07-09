Society More than a hundred newly infected, three people died According to the latest information, 110 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia, out of 8.405 tested. Source: B92 Friday, July 9, 2021 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Dragan Mujan

3 people died.



There are eight patients on respirators.



Most newly infected are in Belgrade - 22, and except in the capital, there is a double-digit number of confirmed cases - 19 in Cacak as well. In Smederevo there are 7, in Zajecar 6 new cases, and in Paracin 5.



There are 3 new cases in several cities - in Pozarevac, Aleksinac, Novi Sad and Dimitrovgrad.



In other places, less than 3 new cases have been confirmed.



Although the epidemic situation is stable, the authorities fear that the spread of the coronavirus delta strain among young people in Serbia who have not been vaccinated could significantly worsen the situation.



On the other hand, the epidemiological situation is deteriorating in many countries.



The delta variant has the ability to be transmitted faster, and that is why it is urgently necessary to speed up the vaccination process, according to which there is currently resistance that is not understandable, epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon said today.