Society Double digits again According to the latest information, 97 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia out of 8.112 tested. Source: B92 Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 16:22 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/belchonock

One person died.



There are 10 patients on respirators.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabić says that the current epidemiological situation in Serbia is stable, but she expressed concern over the small number of young people who have been vaccinated.



"We are thinking intensively about what we can do. It is impossible for the situation to remain stable with such numbers. That scares me," said Ana Brnabić.

Has the fourth wave started in Serbia?

There is growing number of new patients in Serbia, which will turn into a wave. The numbers will continue to grow, said Dr Predrag Kon.



A member of the Crisis Staff, as a guest on the morning program of TV Prva, said that we will gradually get used to the three-digit numbers again, which are waiting for us in the coming weeks.



When asked if this is the fourth wave of coronavirus in Serbia, Kon says that it is a question of crossing that threshold. "As soon as the three-digit number is exceeded, the numbers are expected to continue to grow," he said.