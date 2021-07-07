Society Alarm on, we will face with a "hair dryer" effect After a few days with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius, new heatwave is coming. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dragan Kujundžić

Temperatures up to 38 degrees are expected. RHMZ states that a warning was issued due to high temperatures, and that a slight refreshment will follow from Saturday. They add that the temperatures are above average, but that they are not unusual for this time of year.



Assistant director of the Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute of Serbia, Goran Mihajlović, told RTS that the morning was pleasant, since the temperature in most places was below 20 degrees, and that temperatures of up to 38 degrees were announced by Friday.



"It will be very warm in the following days. The Hydro-meteorological Institute issued a warning, considering that in the warning system this phenomenon was treated as dangerous, temperatures from 34 to 38 degrees were announced until Friday. A kind of refreshment follows after that, a smaller drop in temperature and certainly a more pleasant time for the weekend at the start of next week", stated Mihajlović.



He added that with the high temperatures in the Košava area, there will be a stronger southeast wind, which will affect the morning temperature in those parts of the country as well - up to 25 degrees. Mihajlović pointed out that the cause of high temperatures is the presence of very warm air mass and high pressure from the southwest, and that this air mass is located over a larger part of the Balkans.



"High pressure does not allow cold air to penetrate into our area, and in that way we remain under the influence of very warm air, and that is what results in high temperatures," Mihajlović explained.



He added that the inflow of somewhat fresher air and local development of clouds and showers and thunderstorms is expected from Saturday.



Mihajlović stated that the temperatures are above the multi-year average, but that they are not unusual for this time of year. "In the last twenty years, we have had very hot summers. I will remind you that the highest temperature measured in Smederevska Palanka was 44.5. That was on July 24, 2007. We also had higher temperatures. and warmer summers," Mihajlovic said.



He emphasized that this summer is warmer than last year, although the average temperature was high, but a large number of days with a temperature higher than 35 degrees were not recorded.



Mihajlovic explained that there is no big difference in temperatures in different parts of Serbia and that temperatures differ by one to two degrees. He stated that Pomoravlje is the warmest part of the country.



"Pomoravlje, i.e. Smederevska Palanka, Ćuprija, in certain weather situations, Loznica will stand out, i.e. the west of the country, and due to the altitude, it will always be more pleasant in mountainous areas," Mihajlović pointed out and added that it was 10 degrees on Kopaonik this morning.