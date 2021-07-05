Society Growing number of newly infected, but a drop in the number of deaths In the last 24 hours, 110 new cases of coronavirus from 7.881 tested samples were confirmed in Serbia, and one person died. Source: B92 Monday, July 5, 2021 | 16:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

281 people were hospitalized, 11 of them are on a respirator.



So far, 716.983 coronavirus positive cases have been registered in Serbia out of 4.450.741 tested.



As a result of the infection, 7.059 patients died, and the mortality rate was 0.98.



According to the latest data, the most infected are in Belgrade - 21 people, in Cacak 18 new cases were discovered, in Novi Pazar - 11, in Vranje - 7, in Gornji Milanovac - 6, in Zajecar - 6, in Temerin - 6 and in Paracin - 5 infected with COVID-19. In other populated areas, less than 5 tested positive for coronavirus were recorded.



Experts appeal every day, especially to the younger population, to get vaccinated, because that is the only way to fight the coronavirus epidemic. As they say, summer must not be an excuse to avoid receiving the vaccine, because otherwise we will have negative consequences of such behavior in the fall.



Immunologist Dušan Popadić said that the current epidemiological situation is easier than a few months ago, but that we can expect that this is calm before the storm. Popadić appealed to young people to take advantage of the summer season to get vaccinated and added that one should not be afraid of the vaccine, but of the disease.



A new, regular delivery of coronavirus vaccines from the companies "Pfizer" and "BioNTech" arrived in Serbia today. 32.760 doses arrived and were delivered to the "Torlak" Institute.