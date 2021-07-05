Society That's it: West Nile virus discovered in Belgrade During analysis of mosquitoes in Belgrade, laboratory of Department of Ecology and Environmental Improvement of "Gradska čistoća" detected the West Nile virus. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 5, 2021 | 14:14 Tweet Share Foto: depositphotos/Noppharat_th

This public company appeals on fellow citizens to behave responsibly, be sure to use mosquito repellents and nets, and to avoid staying outside during the greatest activity of these insects, from 7 pm to midnight, when the teams also carry out mosquito control actions.



"The appearance of the West Nile virus was expected, that's why we entered the process of hiring aviation. Unfortunately, our suspicions came true and that is why I appeal to my fellow citizens to be careful and not ignore the symptoms, and to call a doctor due to high fever and headache, weakness or rash in the area of the chest", said the director of JKP "Gradska cistoća", Marko Popadić.



He appealed to the citizens not to interfere with the company's action and to allow the teams to intensively control mosquitoes, because that is the most important thing at this moment. "I hope that the citizens understand that any obstruction of mosquito control actions endangers the health of all Belgraders," Popadić warned.



The Department of Ecology and Environmental Improvement of public company "Gradska cistoća" will continue to monitor daily 24 locations in Belgrade, while the laboratory will continue to analyze isolated samples, it is added in the announcement published on the website of the City of Belgrade.



Residents of Belgrade can report locations where they notice an increased presence of mosquitoes every working day from 7 am to 3 pm by calling the toll-free number 0800-000-807 or by sending e-mail to the following address: ekologija@gradskacistoca.rs

Mosquito pollination plan for Tuesday

Workers of the Department of Ecology and Environmental Improvement of JKP "Gradska cistoća" will tomorrow implement measures to control and suppress the mosquitoes on public areas on the territory of Belgrade.



The action of controlling adult forms of mosquitoes with devices from the ground will be carried out from 20 to 24 hours, it was announced from "Gradska Čistoća".



The action will include locations: embankment from Crvenka towards Dunavac, embankment from Dunavac to Crvenka, Ada Huja, Višnjica to Bela stena, Donji Kalemegdan, Ritopek, Vinča along the Danube, Grocka along the Danube, Brestovik, Višnjica, Višnjička Banja 1 and 2, Vinča 1 and 2, Grocka 1 and 2, Obrenovac - Belo polje, Dudove, Rvate, II and III local community, Mala Moštanica, Barič, Mislodjin, Draževac, Jasenak, Konatice and Poljane.



The treatment will be carried out if the weather conditions allow it, and if the local hydro-meteorological conditions change, i.e. if the weather conditions are not favorable for the implementation of the chemical treatment, the action is postponed for the next day.



The teams will use a mosquito repellent registered by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and entered in the Provisional List of Biocidal Products. The company appeals to the citizens to enable the teams to work unhindered, as well as to the beekeepers to take the necessary measures to protect the bees during the treatment.