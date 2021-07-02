Society Another wave of coronavirus expected? A new warning: Delta strain is more contagious Dr Predrag Kon said that, if the immunization is not intensified, no one will be thrilled with the scenario that awaits us, maybe even before the fall. Source: B92 Friday, July 2, 2021 | 15:49 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/Prva TV

"We could, experts warn, have full hospitals again and thousands of newly infected people on a daily basis," Kon said.



He stated that the delta strain is currently dominant in the world and added that the problem is not the new strain but the insufficient number of vaccinated.



"We were very satisfied with the level of vaccination when we had the Chinese strain, and even the British, but with this delta strain, which is more contagious, that level of vaccination is not enough," Kon said.



He emphasized that it is important to vaccinate young people, older than 12, in the next two months, so that we would be far more relaxed when it comes to the delta strain of coronavirus. "In a situation like this, we certainly expect another wave," Kon concluded. The delta strain of the coronavirus was registered with two citizens of Serbia who returned from hiking in Russia on June 26.



These are younger people who have not been vaccinated.