Society It's confirmed: Delta strain present in Serbia In Serbia, the delta strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in two citizens, the Ministry of Health announced today. Source: B92 Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 15:04

According to the Ministry's website, a new strain was discovered in two Serbian citizens who recently returned from abroad.



Some media claim that the citizens of Serbia were allegedly in Russia before coming to our country.



The statement said that the infected persons were not vaccinated against the coronavirus, i.e. that they were younger persons.



They are currently in a stable general condition, and the testing was done at the Specialist Veterinary Institute in Kraljevo.



As a reminder, virologist Milanko Sekler stated recently that the delta strain is probably present in our country and that it is "circulating", except that it has not yet been "caught" in the laboratory.