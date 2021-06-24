Society Today, under 100 newly infected According to the latest data, 8.352 people were tested in Serbia today, and of that, the test confirmed that another 80 people were infected with coronavirus. Source: B92 Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 16:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Six people died of this disease.



There are 16 patients on the respirator.



In Serbia, 324 people are in hospital due to COVID-19.



Experts in Serbia remind every day that, despite the fact that the corona numbers are falling, vaccination should continue.



Kisic Tepavcevic stated for Television Prva that the most important thing now is for as many citizens as possible to be vaccinated, and reiterated that Serbia has enough vaccines. Young people are also urged to respond to vaccinations because, as doctors claim, that is the only way to put an end to the epidemic.



As a reminder, yesterday, 103 newly infected with COVID-19 were registered in Serbia, while three people died.