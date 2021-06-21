Society 88 newly infected in Serbia According to the latest data, 88 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, June 21, 2021 | 15:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Three patients died from this disease.



There are 21 patients on respirators, and a total of 341 patients with COVID-19 are on hospital treatment.



In the last 24 hours, 7.992 people were tested.



By the way, a total of 5.131.162 doses of coronavirus vaccines are administered in Serbia. Both doses were received by 2.445.946 citizens, or 41 percent of the population.



By Sunday, 1.414.073 doses of vaccines had been consumed in Belgrade. 49.2 percent of the adult inhabitants of the capital were revaccinated, and 52.4 percent received at least one dose.



Experts repeat every day that the coronavirus epidemic has not been defeated yet, but that Serbia is on a good path to do so. Caution and respect for all measures, as well as the response to vaccination, are still needed.



It should be reminded that 60 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia yesterday, among 5.938 tested samples. Four people died yesterday as a result of becoming infected with COVID-19.