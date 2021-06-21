Society Djerlek: We will reach that number today State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, stated that the number of vaccinated adult inhabitants in Serbia will be reached today. Source: Beta, RTS Monday, June 21, 2021 | 09:52 Tweet Share Tanjug/Tara Radovanović

"Today, we will exceed 50 percent of those vaccinated against COVID-19 by several thousand, and by the end of June, we can have 50 percent of those revaccinated, which is a huge success," he told RTS.



He added that besides Belgrade and Novi Sad, most people were vaccinated in Priboj - 60 percent, then in Nis, and the least in Tutin - 14 percent and Novi Pazar - 23 percent.



Speaking about vaccinating young people, Djerlek said that a total of 17.3 percent of young people were vaccinated, which "is still not an ideal number, but it is not bad."



He also said that during the weekend, almost the entire region came to Serbia to be vaccinated.



"About 14.000 foreign nationals were vaccinated over the weekend. Most from North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Albania," he said.



Djerlek pointed out that a digital application will soon be available for those who complain of post-COVID symptoms.



"Through that application, we will be able to choose the doctor and the best therapy for patients," he said.