Society Still less than 150 newly infected According to the latest information, 132 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia, out of 10.621 tested samples. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 15:15

6 people died. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Serbia is 6.976.



There are 20 patients on respirators, out of 407 hospitalized.



The Crisis Staff has introduced five new measures that significantly ease the current restrictions in Serbia. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development will send letters to schools regarding the realization of classes in nature, excursions and graduation celebrations.



However, Dr Sekler spoke in the RTS daily about the easing of measures against the coronavirus and warned that milder measures would enable the virus to survive the summer and wait for the fall.



"If I were a coronavirus, I would say - phenomenal, thank God it's like this," this virologist pointed out.