Emergency RHMZ warning: A rainstorm in Belgrade, Srem flooded by hail VIDEO / PHOTO
The Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute has issued an emergency warning of heavy rains.Source: B92
The warning refers to the area of Srem (around Ruma) and the Srem part of Belgrade.
"In the next hour, heavy showers, thunder and hail in Srem (around Ruma) and the Srem part of Belgrade," it is stated on the RHMZ website.
A big downpour followed by thunder has already started in Belgrade.
Nevreme na Vračaru! pic.twitter.com/iWnCB15vCg— Kristina Ostrolucanin (@O_Kiki89) June 11, 2021
It will be partly cloudy in Serbia today, with occasional short-term rain, showers and thunderstorms. Wind weak, north and northwest.
The lowest temperature is from 10 to 16, the highest from 24 to 28 degrees, the Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute announced.
In Belgrade, it will be variably cloudy, in some parts of the city short-term rain or showers with thunder.
Wind weak, north and northwest. Lowest temperature 16, highest 26 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next seven days - until June 18: Until Monday, partly cloudy and moderately warm, occasional short-term rain, showers and thunderstorms.
A little colder on Monday, and mostly sunny and warmer from Tuesday.
Olujno nevreme sa obilnim padavinama i pojavom grada zahvatilo je južni Srem. Nestabilno će biti i u ostatku popodneva.— VojvodinaMeteo (@VojvodinaMeteo) June 11, 2021
📍 Donji Petrovci (Opština Ruma)
Foto: Milana Arsenac pic.twitter.com/21ILUsEDA6
#beograd #grad #nevreme #pljusak pic.twitter.com/2MhwM3l6qj— Začarani kvadrat (@KvadratZacarani) June 11, 2021