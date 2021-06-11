Society Emergency RHMZ warning: A rainstorm in Belgrade, Srem flooded by hail VIDEO / PHOTO The Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute has issued an emergency warning of heavy rains. Source: B92 Friday, June 11, 2021 | 13:33 Tweet Share shutterstock/Visual Intermezzo

The warning refers to the area of Srem (around Ruma) and the Srem part of Belgrade.

Foto: Printscreen/RHMZ

"In the next hour, heavy showers, thunder and hail in Srem (around Ruma) and the Srem part of Belgrade," it is stated on the RHMZ website.



A big downpour followed by thunder has already started in Belgrade.

It will be partly cloudy in Serbia today, with occasional short-term rain, showers and thunderstorms. Wind weak, north and northwest.



The lowest temperature is from 10 to 16, the highest from 24 to 28 degrees, the Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute announced.



In Belgrade, it will be variably cloudy, in some parts of the city short-term rain or showers with thunder.



Wind weak, north and northwest. Lowest temperature 16, highest 26 degrees.



Weather forecast for the next seven days - until June 18: Until Monday, partly cloudy and moderately warm, occasional short-term rain, showers and thunderstorms.



A little colder on Monday, and mostly sunny and warmer from Tuesday.