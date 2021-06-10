Society Corona related figures are at rest According to the latest records, there are 210 newly infected in Serbia, while 7 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ vectorfusionart

There are 20 people on the respirators.



As a reminder, 9.390 people were tested for coronavirus yesterday, of which 198 were positive.



Eight people died, while 20 people were on respirators.

When the measures will be mitigated?

Zoran Radojicic stated that at the previous session of the Crisis Staff, it was said that 50 percent of the population needed to be vaccinated in order to mitigate the measures.



The mayor of Belgrade added that it needs to be less than 100 positive for coronavirus per day.



Statistical indicators say that we are close to that, but at this moment it is important to emphasize the importance of vaccination again, said Radojicic being hosted on TV Prva.