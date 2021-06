Society The first images of Mladic from The Hague PHOTO The announcement of the second-instance verdict to the former commander-in-chief of the Army of the Republika Srpska, Ratko Mladic for war crimes is in progress Source: B92 Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 16:06 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Jerry Lampen

You can follow the broadcast LIVE on B92.net.



Mladic was brought into the courtroom shortly after 3 p.m.



According to the published photos, Mladic is in a good mood prior to the delivery of the verdict.

EPA-EFE/Jerry Lampen / POOL

EPA-EFE/Peter Dejong / POOL

EPA-EFE/Jerry Lampen / POOL

EPA-EFE/Jerry Lampen