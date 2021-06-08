Society COVID-19 daily bulletin: 214 newly infected, six died According to the latest data, it's confirmed that there are 214 new cases of COVID-19, while six people have died. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Currently, 511 patients are in hospitals for treatment of this disease, while 24 people are on respirators. 10.788 people were tested in the last 24 hours.



Earlier today, the head of the Children's Clinic of the KBC, Dragisa Misovic in Belgrade, Olivera Ostojic, stated that there have been no patients in that hospital for a week now.



Since March 16 last year, after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, a total of 860 COVID patients have been hospitalized in that health institutions and more than 2.000 people have been examined.



The case of the African variant of the coronavirus, i.e. the Beta strain, according to the classification of the World Health Organization, has been confirmed in Kosovo and Metohija. The Institute of Public Health of Kosovo announced that a patient with such a confirmed strain of coronavirus is being treated at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Pristina.



Yesterday, the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Serbia received a request from the Pfizer company for approval of the use of that vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 in Serbia, and a decision on that will be made in the coming days, said the agency's director Dr Sasa Jacovic.