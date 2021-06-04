Society 0

"I wouldn't rule out sabotage" VIDEO

There were no casualties in the explosions during the night in the military factory "Sloboda". Professor Darko Trifunović says the causes should be investigated

Source: B92, prva
Share
Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva
Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva

Professor Dr Darko Trifunovic from the Institute for International and National Security told TV Prva that it would be able to enter the scene of the accident only 24 hours after the last explosion.

"Thank God no one was hurt. 24 hours after the last explosion, firefighters can enter the plant complex to localize the fire and possibly prevent another incident, given that the factory produces ammunition.

Incidents in this factory were registered in 2010, 2013 and 2019, and Trifunović pointed out that an incident occurred then, because the production facilities were not sufficiently secured. "We should wait for thorough investigation. It is always a human factor, but sabotage should not be ruled out. Three incidents in a short time on the production lines... This opens another question - it is located in the immediate vicinity of the city center. Is this negligence, what is it? I am afraid that someone in control has failed," Trifunovic explained.

He points out that this factory and similar plants should be removed from the city and secured.

"Citizens' lives are in danger. Who allowed building permits to build houses near the factory? This should serve as an initial capsule to relocate these factories. The factories were still operating at full capacity before the 1990s. From the nineties until today, the training has been significantly improved and there have not been so many incidents since then. Is it the lack of discipline or the oversight of the security sector?", the expert wondered.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Farewell to FT1P?

The Central Population Register has been active for the last six months. It may seem that this has nothing to do with you, but it is not so.

Society Thursday, June 3, 2021 13:07 Comments: 0
Foto: Depositphotos/sunnychicka

Still less than 300 newly infected

According to the latest data, another 287 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia today.

Society Wednesday, June 2, 2021 15:35 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

It is not the end?

Immunologist Srdja Jankovic says that the existing measures are minimal, as the Crisis Staff owes to itself and to the society to protect human lives.

Society Tuesday, June 1, 2021 13:02 Comments: 0
EPA/ MARKO DJOKOVIC
page 1 of 14 go to page