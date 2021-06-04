Society "I wouldn't rule out sabotage" VIDEO There were no casualties in the explosions during the night in the military factory "Sloboda". Professor Darko Trifunović says the causes should be investigated Source: B92, prva Friday, June 4, 2021 | 09:44 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva

Professor Dr Darko Trifunovic from the Institute for International and National Security told TV Prva that it would be able to enter the scene of the accident only 24 hours after the last explosion.



"Thank God no one was hurt. 24 hours after the last explosion, firefighters can enter the plant complex to localize the fire and possibly prevent another incident, given that the factory produces ammunition.



Incidents in this factory were registered in 2010, 2013 and 2019, and Trifunović pointed out that an incident occurred then, because the production facilities were not sufficiently secured. "We should wait for thorough investigation. It is always a human factor, but sabotage should not be ruled out. Three incidents in a short time on the production lines... This opens another question - it is located in the immediate vicinity of the city center. Is this negligence, what is it? I am afraid that someone in control has failed," Trifunovic explained.



He points out that this factory and similar plants should be removed from the city and secured.



"Citizens' lives are in danger. Who allowed building permits to build houses near the factory? This should serve as an initial capsule to relocate these factories. The factories were still operating at full capacity before the 1990s. From the nineties until today, the training has been significantly improved and there have not been so many incidents since then. Is it the lack of discipline or the oversight of the security sector?", the expert wondered.