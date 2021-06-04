Society Series of powerful explosions in Cacak's Sloboda factory, no casualties PHOTO / VIDEO According to the latest information, detonations are still heard, but not with such intensity. However, firefighters and military police are still on the ground Source: B92 Friday, June 4, 2021 | 07:01 Tweet Share Foto: RINA

All possible entries into the factory are blocked.



The protocol is such that the services will be able to enter the factory only after 24 hours from the last detonation, it was said for B92.net.



The workers of the Sloboda factory who were in the third shift were successfully evacuated, so there were no casualties in this accident.



Police still do not allow access to the factory, and according to media reports, some of the citizens spent the night in the basement. According to Bratislav Zecevic, the head of the Emergency Situations Service of the city of Cacak, the Republic Sector for Emergency Situations has also joined and will take further steps.



"There were no casualties or injuries in the series of explosions that took place in the Sloboda company. There is no reason for the citizens to be worried. 30 workers of the company and the surrounding population were evacuated. Members of the SVS fire brigade and the Sloboda fire brigade were on the scene, mayor of Čačak, Milun Todorović, published on his FB account, and Objektivno.rs reports.



Let us remind you, the director of the Health Center, Dr Aleksandar Pajović, said that a large number of ambulances were on the spot, and the medical staff was ready to act if the need arose.



"The maximum number of vehicles was sent on the spot, so far there are no injured, but our people will be prepared until the situation calms down," said Dr Pajović, as reported by Glas zapadne Srbije. The mayor of Čačak, Milun Todorović, confirmed that it was a fire in a large-caliber ammunition warehouse.



"Locals from the immediate vicinity were evacuated, with the wholehearted help of firefighters and police officers, and according to our information, no one has been injured so far," said Mayor Todorović.

How did it all start?

Several series of powerful explosions woke up the people of Čačak last night at around 1.30 am. A cannon grenade warehouse in Pridvorica exploded.



Colleagues from the RINA agency from the scene told B92.net that it seemed as if the explosions and the fire were slowly subsiding and that they are waiting for the situation to stabilize enough for the ambulance, police and firefighters to enter.



The windows of the surrounding houses cracked.



Aleksandra Ćirović, a worker who was in the factory at the time of the explosion, told "Novosti" that she was with her colleagues within the complex. "I was working with seven other colleagues at the cutting plant when the explosion occurred. We managed to get out and reach a building and enter a concrete basement. That building has no windows and is literally buried in the ground. We are still there.



"Detonations are heard, everything is shaking. It's horrible," she said then, adding that the director called them and said that they should stay there and that they would be evacuated as soon as the conditions were right.



The locals, on the other hand, stated that they had to run away from their homes.



"We had to run away from the house because we live near the factory, we barely got our heads out alive," said Jelena from Čačak.



One young man compared this situation to war. "This is creepy, like it's a war," he said. After more than an hour after the first detonation, the explosions did not subside, and shrapnel flew in all directions. An ambulance team was also on the spot, which, together with the police team, failed to approach the factory, due to security reasons.



The mayor of Čačak, Milun Todorović, confirmed on his Facebook profile that there was a series of explosions in the company "Sloboda" and that there were no human victims or injuries.