Society New corona related data: 218 infected, nine died Until the last daily bulletin, it was confirmed in Serbia that there are 218 new cases of COVID-19, while nine patients died. Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 15:07

The number of people in hospital is currently 568, while there are 36 patients on respirators.



A total of 10.101 people have been tested so far.



According to the official data of the City Institute for Public Health, 51.2 percent of the adult population, i.e. 712.923 people, were vaccinated in Belgrade with the first dose, the Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, announced today.



A new vaccination point was opened in the capital today in the Beo-Shopping Center, while another vaccination point will soon be available in Rajićeva as well.



There are fewer and fewer hospitalized patients, so the facility of the Novi Sad Health Center in Novo Naselje is no longer a COVID center as of today, June 3.