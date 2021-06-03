Society Farewell to FT1P? The Central Population Register has been active for the last six months. It may seem that this has nothing to do with you, but it is not so. Source: RTS Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 13:07 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/sunnychicka

This register enables faster and more efficient performance of administrative tasks. It is one of the four basic registers on which the development of modern e-government is based. All personal data of citizens are now in one place.



For every citizen, from Belgrade to Babusnica, the Central Population Register makes life easier. It combines data from 13 official records, so it is easier to collect documents for, for example, retirement or enrollment in school.



The verification of the validity of personal data, tax liabilities, social security records, data from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of State Administration and Local Self-Government, the cadastre or local administration, all those documents are at the same place.



The director of the Office for Information Technologies and Electronic Administration, Mihailo Jovanović, said that, while there was no Central Population Register, citizens collected data in five different institutions, RTS reports. "Now these data are all in one place, which is incredibly important for the citizens themselves, but also for the development of modern e-government. At this moment, citizens are able to see their data in the Central Population Register through the e-government portal and signal if they see that some of those data are not accurate", stated Jovanović.



For the line ministry, this register is a tool by which the state administration enables citizens faster and cheaper administrative procedures.



Minister of State Administration and Local Self-Government Marija Obradovic said that for the first time in Serbia, citizens will not need to waste their time and money, collecting various certificates and documents, but civil servants will do it for them with a simple insight into the modern information system.



"During the development of the Central Registry, we applied the most modern technologies for data protection from any kind of abuse and unauthorized access," said Obradović. To access the register, it is necessary to log in securely through the e-Government portal, with a qualified electronic certificate, or to confirm your identity by mobile phone.



"Then there will be an option to view this data and citizens can easily access all this data from thirteen different registers. But it is much more important that this data is now slowly being accessed by state institutions, so they always have up-to-date data on citizens, which will enable us to develop advanced e-government services", Jovanović stated.



According to him, a real example of that is the recently passed Law on Social Card, which will completely rely on the Central Population Register, where for the first time in that segment of social protection we will have all data on all benefits and a much fairer system of social benefits.



All data of the Central Population Register are stored in the State Data Center in accordance with all technical and security standards. The register is part of the entire process of public administration reform, which is being implemented in Serbia with the support of the European Union.