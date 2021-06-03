Society "I threw a chair in the shop window, I did" VIDEO LDP leader Cedomir Jovanovic revealed this morning what happened in the incident on Wednesday night in New Belgrade. Source: B92, prva Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 07:10 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva

Regarding the information in the media that he allegedly demolished a fast food restaurant, Jovanović pointed out that he went to give a statement to the police on Wednesday night regarding the attack by the football fans.



"I went to give a statement like any other person... It was not reported by the media, it was written by "Kurir","Nova", others picked up on it", Jovanović said in a statement for TV Prva.



He confirmed that he was attacked by members of the "Hyena" fan group on Wednesday night.



"Everything has been recorded, let it be watched. I don't care what the tabloids write, let them celebrate those hooligans, but I will not get out of their way. I live here," the LDP leader explained. Speaking about the incident, he confirmed that he broke the shop window and stated that this attack was not the first. "This is not the first incident... They regularly wait for me like last night. I threw a chair in the window of the fast food restaurant, I did. Because they only understand that language, no other. This is a problem, not a Beton hall... I didn't come to them, they came to me. If they hadn't attacked me, nothing would have happened", Jovanovic pointed out.



He said that now "he does not know whether he will file a report", underlying that he did not contact a lawyer.