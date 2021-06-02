Society Serbian Army warns: No movement Two exercises will be performed on Pasuljanske livade, and on that occasion, the Serbian Army warned the citizens. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 18:28 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, Bumble-Dee

On two occasions this month, shooting exercises will be performed at the Pasuljanske livade military range, with artillery from June 5 to 10, and shooting with infantry weapons and mortars in the period from June 27 to 30.



The Ministry of Defense, the University of Defense and the Military Academy informed the citizens that during the exercises from 8 am to midnight, the movement of people, domestic animals, motor vehicles and cattle teams is prohibited in the training ground, and all facilities, permanently or temporarily, must be evicted.



The training area will be marked with red flags and will be secured by guards in order to protect the population.