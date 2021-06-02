Society 0

Serbian Army warns: No movement

Two exercises will be performed on Pasuljanske livade, and on that occasion, the Serbian Army warned the citizens.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Depositphotos, Bumble-Dee
Foto: Depositphotos, Bumble-Dee

On two occasions this month, shooting exercises will be performed at the Pasuljanske livade military range, with artillery from June 5 to 10, and shooting with infantry weapons and mortars in the period from June 27 to 30.

The Ministry of Defense, the University of Defense and the Military Academy informed the citizens that during the exercises from 8 am to midnight, the movement of people, domestic animals, motor vehicles and cattle teams is prohibited in the training ground, and all facilities, permanently or temporarily, must be evicted.

The training area will be marked with red flags and will be secured by guards in order to protect the population.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

It is not the end?

Immunologist Srdja Jankovic says that the existing measures are minimal, as the Crisis Staff owes to itself and to the society to protect human lives.

Society Tuesday, June 1, 2021 13:02 Comments: 0
EPA/ MARKO DJOKOVIC
page 1 of 13 go to page