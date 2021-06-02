Society Still less than 300 newly infected According to the latest data, another 287 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia today. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Nine people died.



There are 38 patients on respirators.



There are currently 581 patients in hospitals in Serbia. In the last 24 hours, 10.912 people were tested.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 712.989 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 6.881 people have died as a result of the infection. The mortality rate is 0.96 percent. A total of 4.175.109 samples were tested. The number of newly infected people has been falling for days, which has resulted in the easing of measures in Serbia. The working hours of catering facilities have been extended, and the authorities say that one should still be careful and that the situation should be monitored from day to day and from week to week in order to possibly regulate the organization of celebrations soon. The mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojicic, stated that life in the capital is gradually returning to normal, which, he added, is also shown by the organization of certain sports and cultural events.



Also, the authorities appeal to the citizens to continue the vaccination at the same pace, because only in that way can the epidemic be brought under control. Today, the Minister of Defense, Nebojsa Stefanovic, visited the works on the construction of a new COVID hospital in the settlement of Miseluk near Novi Sad and said that so far the first dose of the vaccine against COVID has been received by 20.000 members of the defense system, and the second dose by about 14.000.