Society It is not the end? Immunologist Srdja Jankovic says that the existing measures are minimal, as the Crisis Staff owes to itself and to the society to protect human lives. Source: RTS Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 13:02

"The measures can't be more relaxed, whoever violates the measures - violates the minimum we are looking for," the immunologist pointed out.



He stated that we still do not have such a large percentage of protected people that we can count on the fact that it can stop the epidemic in itself.



Jankovic pointed out that we now have 200 newly infected people a day, and that number, he says, seems small because we had several thousand during the winter.



"Two hundred is not a small number, this is not the end of even this wave, let alone epidemics, let alone pandemics. I will take off my mask when there are no more infected people," Janković mentioned.



The immunologist pointed out that the celebrations are beautiful, but that they carry greater risks than congresses or concerts of classical music, which are static events.



One of the options, he says, is an open-air celebration, but that is not yet possible.



Commenting on some announcements that we could win coronavirus on June 21, Janković said that the date was the result of a doctor's assessment and the measures should not be relaxed prior to that date.



"I have to agree with Dr Sekler, who said that the virus will not come then to negotiate. That date was our orientation when we said that it is safe to mitigate some measures. I appeal to patience, everyone is eager for events, and that will be when it is safe", notes Janković.