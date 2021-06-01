Society "We will all have to receive the third dose in 6, 8 or 12 months" VIDEO We will all have to receive the third dose of the vaccine in 6, 8 or 12 months, whichever we choose, says epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorović for TV Prva. Source: B92, Prva TV Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/Prva TV

"We are so used to it, and when it comes to the flu, we receive first two, and then a new one every year. We will probably have that situation with this disease as well," the epidemiologist pointed out.



As for checking the antibody titer, the doctor says that it is not necessary for everyone to be tested for antibodies and make a drama because all 4 vaccines we have in Serbia develop an antibody titer that protects, and whether it will stay longer or shorter, it depends on the vaccine.



"We all look only at humoral immunity, and cellular is just as important, cells must be active and they are triggered and activated by the vaccine. We must be aware that there are still unknown facts, but there are no people in the hospital who have been revaccinated with both doses. No vaccine protects 100 percent by itself because it depends on the organism receiving it, whether it is capable. The response of the organism is not the same in the same situation on the same vaccine".



Dr Tiodorović adds that the youngest age rarely contracted the coronavirus, except for those children who have a genetic or acquired disease and who fell into difficult situations or ended up with difficulty, and that it may not be necessary to get vaccinated. "Other children up to the age of 10 were not heavily burdened. Although, I don't see that this has been an obstacle so far, now that Pfizer has brought children aged 12 and older to be vaccinated. We will see further research in scientific studies." When asked by a pregnant woman whether fathers to be would be allowed to attend the birth with the easing of measures, he said:



"I don't see why not if the husband has been vaccinated, and enough time has passed since then - a month or two."