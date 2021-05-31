Society Crisis Staff: Decision has been reached VIDEO Session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus, which started today at 2 pm in the Palace of Serbia, is over. Source: B92 Monday, May 31, 2021 | 16:20 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

The session were attended by Predrag Kon, Branislav Tiodorović, Goran Stevanović, Ana Brnabić, Zlatibor Lončar, Darija Kisić Tepavčević...



After the session, Darija Kisić Tepavčević addressed the media, announcing the new decisions of the Crisis Staff.



At today's session of the Crisis Staff, it was decided that the work of the catering facilities will be extended until midnight, and the kiosks will be able to work as before, from 00 to 24 hours.



The last screening for cinemas will be at 11 p.m.



One of the most important decisions refers to the compensation of 3.000 dinars for vaccinated people, which, as decided by the Crisis Staff, will be available to everyone who applies for vaccination by midnight today.



At today's session, it was also decided that free PCR for those traveling to Germany will be abolished.



It was also decided that up to 200 people will be allowed to attend seminars, scientific and business congresses, which is more than the previous 100.



In the coming days, a decision will be made on the celebration of graduation, as well as the rules according to which they could be held.

When asked by a B92.net journalist about the appearance of a new wave in the fall, Darija Kisić Tepavčević said that we are going to be stronger in autumn.



"The end of autumn is the beginning of respiratory infections, so we expect all respiratory infections to be stronger then. But we are much stronger now."



"It's up to us to welcome the virus as strong as possible."



As for the vaccination of young people, Kisić Tepavčević said that young people are now a priority because Serbia has a sufficient number of vaccines.



"It's up to the youngsters to give the final blow."



She stated that she believes in young people and that she is sure that they will respond to the vaccination.



"Young people in our country will undoubtedly show that they are responsible."



"We also protect those who cannot be vaccinated due to various diseases with the vaccine. Young people in our country will undoubtedly show that they are responsible," the minister said.



A member of the Crisis Staff, Darija Kisić Tepavčević, announced that in the coming weeks a decision will be made in Serbia on the recommendation for vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 exclusively with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.



Answering the questions of the journalists, she said that even now there is a recommendation for vaccination of people older than 16, exclusively for the Pfizer vaccine.



"Now, if it is for the younger age group, it will be only Pfizer, as a recommendation," said Kisić Tepavčević.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, announced that one of the topics at the session would be the Red Star Basketball Club, which again violated epidemiological measures by allowing too many fans at the game on Friday.



On the eve of today's session, epidemiologist Dr. Predrag Kon, a member of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus, also pointed out that there would be a relaxation of measures if this situation continues. Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, announced on Sunday that he would ask for a relaxation of measures at the session of the Crisis Staff.



He wrote on his Facebook account on Sunday night that at the session he would ask for the working hours of catering facilities to be extended in cities that have over 50 percent of the vaccinated.