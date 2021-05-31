Society Explosion in Belgrade downtown, five injured PHOTO / VIDEO An explosion occurred in Čika Ljubina Street in Belgrade this morning, and then a fire broke out. Source: Novosti Monday, May 31, 2021 | 09:22 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/JADRANKA ILIC/bs

According to the Belgrade media, a gas bottle exploded and several people were injured on that occasion.



The force of the explosion shattered numerous windows in the surrounding bars, "Novosti" says.



Firefighters and police are on the scene. The ambulance took care of the five injured people.



The Ministry of the Interior confirmed to us that the fire was localized.



Eksplozija u Čika Ljubinoj, izgleda da je plinska boca u radnji brze hrane.

Nekoliko povređenih. Brzom reakcijom prolaznika i zaposlenih u okolnim radnjama iz radnje izvučeno dvoje povređenih. Eksplozija jednu osobu izbacila na pločnik. Užas! pic.twitter.com/tFsmG7AZlz — Bojan Bondzic (@bojanbondzic) May 31, 2021

The street is closed, residents in that part have neither electricity nor water, and firefighters are still at the scene.



One of the witnesses is Martina Zivkovic, who was in a nearby hotel. She said the gas bottle broke at about nine o'clock.



"There were a couple of injured. I just got dressed, went outside. It was a disaster, I was scared. They said to us to go down and take shelter, we are waiting to return to the hotel," Martina Zivkovic told Television Prva.



The deputy mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, came to the place of the explosion and said that one person was in resuscitation, while the others were "under health care".



"The damage is great," Vesic said, adding that gas cylinders are a big problem.



According to the reporter of TV Prva from the scene, the explosion caused great material damage, almost all bars in the area were destroyed. Tenants say the smoke was felt a few floors upstairs and they left their apartments. They are waiting for permission from the authorities to return to their homes.



