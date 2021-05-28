Society The indictment against Mika Aleksić returned for revision again The indictment against Miroslav Aleksić, suspected of rape and illegal sexual acts against several students, was returned for correction yesterday. Source: B92 Friday, May 28, 2021 | 18:01 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ JanPietruszka

More details will soon be known to the public, which is why the court returned the indictment for revision for the second time, the media report.



The owner of the drama studio "A Matter of the Heart", Miroslav Mika Aleksić, is charged with two criminal acts of rape for a prolonged period; two criminal offenses of rape, one extended criminal offense of illicit sexual acts and four criminal offenses of illicit sexual acts, to the detriment of seven injured parties.



The investigation against Aleksić was conducted due to 19 criminal acts to the detriment of nine students of his acting school from 2008 to 2020, but he is accused of nine criminal acts. Aleksic has been in custody since his arrest on January 11.