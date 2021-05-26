Society The best film achievements in 2021 A month after the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture awarded the best films at the 93rd Academy Awards, it is time to pay attention to the film achievements in 2021 Source: B92, esquire Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 13:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This year is already promising, although the world premieres of some eagerly awaited films have been postponed due to the situation with the pandemic.



Thus, Disney's "Cruella", played by Oscar winner Emma Stone, will be shown on May 28, while Marvel's "Black Widow", with Scarlett Johansson, is planned for July 9.

Take a look at the list, so far, of the 20 best films of 2021, made by Esquire magazine.

20. Cliff Walkers

19. The Vigil

18. Supernova

17. The Dig

16. Honeydew

15. Nobody

14. Land

13. This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection

12. Wojnarowicz: F--k You F----- F--ker

11. Night of the Kings

10. Lapsis

9. Acasa, My Home

8. Come True

7. 17 Blocks

6. Saint Maud

5. In the Earth

4. A Glitch in the Matrix

3. Quo Vadis, Aida?

2. Identifying Features

1. About Endlessness