We better go on foot

The citizens of Belgrade are still tormented by traffic jams.

Source: B92
Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva
Foto: Printscreen/TV Prva

Namely, as we were told, the biggest problem is in the area of the Blue Bridge.

"The biggest crowds were reported to us at Konjarnik. These are parts near the Blue Bridge, Ustanička Street, as well as Autokomanda. We have no information whether there were any accidents, but we were told that there were too many vehicles on the streets," representatives of the Yellow Taxi told B92.

In other parts of the city, as we find out, there was no major traffic jam, i.e. in some sections, traffic was slightly slowed down, but without major delays.

