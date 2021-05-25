Society 0

New rector of Belgrade University elected

Professor Dr Vladan Djokić was elected the new rector of the University of Belgrade.

Source: B92
Foto: Depositphotos/ EnginKorkmaz
According to the media, out of 41 votes, Djokic got 23.

His opponent was Ivanka Popović.

